Dothan Police charged three city jail inmates following a Sunday assault with a shank fashioned from a toothbrush handle.

Tarik Tramon Hawkins, 25 of Dothan is charged with one count of assault, second-degree, and one count of promoting prison contraband, first-degree. Zyshawn Coduan Coker, 21, and Romillo Jamal Porter, 27, both of Dothan, are each charged with one count of promoting prison contraband, first-degree. All three are being transferred to the Houston County Jail and will be held with no bond.

On March 12, officers responded to an assault in the jail and found the victim inmate suffering from a facial injury caused by a plastic handle of a toothbrush that had been sharpened down and made into a weapon.

According to police, Hawkins was arguing with the victim and during that time, and Coker gave him the weapon. Hawkins then used it to stab the victim and shortly thereafter, Porter grabbed the weapon and attempted to hide it in a cell. Officers recovered the weapon during a search of the cell.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.