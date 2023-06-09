FORT NOVOSEL-Calling warrant officers “the heart and soul, the very life blood of Army Aviation,” Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry passed the ceremonial saber from CWO 5 Michael Lewis Jr. to CWO 5 Michael Corsaro during a Change of Responsibility held on the center parade field here Friday.

McCurry, commanding general of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel, welcomed friends, families, military members and “my squad of mayors” to the ceremony marking the departure of one, completing a two year tour of duty, and welcome to the new senior warrant officer of the Aviation Branch.

“One month from today is the 105th anniversary of the Warrant Officer Corps in the U.S. Army,” said McCurry. “Officially established in July 9, 1918, warrant officers have been making our Army better ever since.

“In aviation the warrant officer flight program was established in 1953 and today just under half of the warrant officers in the United States Army are in our branch,” McCurry said. “That is the importance of this cohort and the position that we recognize today.

“(Army) Regulation says the warrant officer is the self-aware and adaptive technical expert, combat leader, trainer, and advisor,” said McCurry. “The Chief Warrant Officer of the Aviation Branch is all that and more, a principal assistant and advisor on all matters concerning warrant officers and their families, a trusted advisor on technical issues, the key holder of warrant officer training, professional development, morale, retention, and other areas impacting readiness.

“More important, he keeps his finger on the pulse of the operational and institutional force and frequently brings concerns to my desk,” McCurry said.

McCurry called Lewis “a good and trusted friend and confidant in all matters. When it comes to taking care of soldiers and families, Mike not only talks the talk, he walks the walk."

“For the soldiers, the civilians, the command team of Fort Novosel, the community leaders of the Wiregrass , legacy leaders and our partners and allies from around the world, sir, thank you bringing us into this wonderful, wonderful family,” Lewis said to McCurry. “This community opened their arms and welcomed us.

“To the warrant officers and the command chief warrant officers out there fighting the fight every day, protecting our way of life and our liberty, thanks for being out there as the technical tactical experts,” Lewis said. “We know this is a very challenging time in Army Aviation, but keep getting after it, keep crushing it.”

Lewis recounted the day two years ago that he sitting in his car about 10 minutes before his own Change of Responsibility Ceremony, anxious and wondering if he would be up for the responsibility. He received a phone call from a man who said, “You’ve got this,” Lewis said. “Then he said a prayer for me and a wave of calm descended upon me and make me feel confident and assured.”

That man, Lewis said, was Corsaro and Friday he returned the affirmation. “Mike, you’ve got this,” Lewis said. “You’ve got a huge team her that is ready to support and love you and it’s going to be OK.”

“I am truly humbled and thank God for this opportunity to serve as the 10th command chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch, an aviation total force that is truly ‘Above the Best,’” Corsaro said. “Entering the gates of Fort Novosel, I reminisce at all the history here and how we’ve been growing aviation leaders to fight and win our nations wars since the first rotary wing flight class of 1955.”