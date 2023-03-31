The Town of Cottonwood officially became an incorporated town 120 years ago.

The history of Cottonwood can be traced back to the 1850s. During this time period, it was a crossroads settlement and the main wagon route between settlements in lower Henry County, which is now Houston County.

William Shakespeare Wood is considered to be one of the founders of Cottonwood. He brought thousands of acres of virgin timber and moved into the settlement. As the area continued to draw attention, several landowners from northern Henry County moved into the settlement as well.

A variety of different structures were built, including a general store, a drug store, turpentine mills, a post office, and a church. The postal department designated the office as Cottonwood since many locals named it after a lone cottonwood tree that was growing in the area.

The settlement continued to grow into the 1900s and it eventually became a crossroads community. Two major railroads went through the community to connect Cowarts and Graceville, Florida. In February 1903, Houston County was formed and with it came the incorporation of Cottonwood.

On Feb. 24, a petition for incorporation was delivered to Judge George Leslie from the Houston County Probate Office. Over 50 residents of the Cottonwood settlement signed it, and Leslie ordered an official vote to be held. The vote was held on March 11 and one day later, the results were presented to Leslie.

According to documents discovered in April 2021, incorporation was immediately granted after 43 people voted yes and 19 voted no. Soon after, Leslie issued an order to hold the first municipal election.

On April 1, Dr. H.P. Calhoun was elected as Cottonwood's first mayor and Wood, B.C. Chalker, W.C. Granger, R. Maxham, and A.J. Sellers were elected as town council members.

According to the Encyclopedia of Alabama, the Town of Cottonwood recorded a population of 1,133 at the 2020 census. Most of the population works in the retail and education sectors and the town has one high school which is a part of the Houston County school system.