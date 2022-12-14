 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town of Newton donates to NES

  • Updated
  • 0
Town of Newton donates to NES

From left are: Newton Police Chief Frankie Peterman; NES Principal Eric Andrews; Samantha English, Newton Police Chief’s assistant; Maria Lee, town magistrate; Newton Mayor Lonnie Daniels; Councilman Adam Chancey; Councilwoman Kathy Snow; and Sherry Crawford, town clerk.

 MICHELLE MANN, DOTHAN EAGLE

NEWTON — Newton Elementary School was the beneficiary of the generosity of the town council, which presented NES Principal Eric Andrews with a check for $10,000 during the school's Christmas Lunch Wednesday.

Andrews said he had approached the council at a recent council meeting asking for financial assistance in refurbishing the stage in the school’s cafetorium. Plans are to extend the stage 2.5 feet, strip and re-varnish the stage floor, repaint the back wall, and add new stage curtains, Andrews said.

Newton Elementary School was recognized in September as one of five schools in the state and 297 nationally named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School by the United States Department of Education.

“This national recognition is given to elite schools across the United States based on a school’s overall academic performance,” said Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker, calling the designation “a historic accomplishment that will go down as one of the greatest achievements in the history of the Dale County School System.”

“We are very proud of the school and want to do anything we can do to help it anyway we can,” said Newton Mayor Lonnie Daniels as he presented the check. The donation was unanimously approved by the town council.

