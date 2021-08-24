Tracy Adams seeking Houston County Commission District 2 seat

Tracy Adams, a retired sergeant major and current Dothan High School JROTC instructor, recently announced his candidacy for the District 2 position of the Houston County Commission.

Adams is seeking the commission seat of current District 2 Commissioner Doug Sinquefield, who earlier announced he is running in the 2022 election for the commission chairman’s position being vacated by longtime chairman Mark Culver.

At a gathering of supporters at the Sterling Event Center, Adams said if elected he will utilize his 26 years of military service and training to be a strong, proactive leader.

He said his goals for the position are to work hard in addressing issues with common sense and leadership while working closely with other commission members.

He also wants to focus on bringing new industry and career opportunities to Houston County.

Finally, he said he will always listen to the concerns and issues of District 2 residents.

In making his announcement, Adams was joined by his wife of 32 years, Tammy, their two daughters, Chelsea Murphree and Courtney Adams, son-in-law Colby Murphree, and granddaughter, Emma Claire.