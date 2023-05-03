Nearly 100 cyclists from the Wiregrass and beyond will descend on the City of Dothan this weekend for the return of the TriStates 100 century bike ride.

"We're excited to start this event up again," Joe Varner, the race's director, said. "We went for 18 consecutive years before we took a little bit of a hiatus. It's been exciting to see a renewed energy and enthusiasm about the event and it's going to be a lot of fun."

The event will be held on Saturday, May 6, and feature a 104-mile ride going through portions of Alabama, Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle. Outside of the century ride, shorter routes of 25, 43, or 63 miles are available as well.

"There is a little bit of something for everyone who is interested in cycling or just wants to participate in the event," Varner said.

Cyclists registered for the century ride will take off from the Bethel Baptist Church in Dothan at 7 a.m. The 63-mile ride will follow suit at 7:15 a.m. before the 43-mile and 25-mile rides get underway at 7:30 and 7:35 a.m. respectively.

Several churches along the route will serve as food and restroom spots for the participants and each ride will end at Bethel Baptist.

All proceeds from the event benefit the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center, a non-profit agency that provides intervention services for families in the Dothan and Houston County area. The organization has helped over 55,000 families with support services such as workforce training, GED programs, and family counseling since it was founded in 1994.

Once the rides are finished, a kid's event will take place in the church's parking lot and several Saliba Center children will receive tricycles for the first time.

"Twenty kids are getting tricycles, so we'll have a ride to show those off," Chrissy Metcalf from Dothan Area Cyclists, said. "Since our goal is to showcase the kids, a variety of different activities will be going on as well."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time in three years the TriStates event is going to be held. Although there was some uncertainty about its future during this time period, the event never lost support.

"We were constantly asked when we were going to do it again, and many people even offered to help us get it started again," Varner said. "We'd even be on out-of-state rides and people would ask us what is going on with the TriStates."

Online registration for each race closes at noon on Friday, May 5. To register, go to www.tristates100.com/index.html and pay the $70 fee. For additional information about Dothan Area Cyclists, visit www.dothanareacyclists.net.