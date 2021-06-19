Tropical Storm Claudette brings rain, floods to Gulf Coast - Wiregrass under tornado watch

Beaman of the National Weather Service warned swimmers to beware that treacherous surf would remain a threat along area beaches for several days.

“The Gulf waters are going to remain dangerous for anybody coming down to the beaches after the storm," Beaman said.

The storm struck on a weekend when many on the Gulf Coast planned to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day.

Business owners across the Gulf Coast, from restaurateurs to swamp boat operators, had anticipated an influx of tourist cash after a year of lost revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“My biggest concern is that it drives away a busy weekend, and may just end up being a lot of rain,” Austin Sumrall, the owner and chef at the White Pillars Restaurant and Lounge in Biloxi, Mississippi, said Friday.

He had 170 reservations on his books for Sunday, but was concerned some patrons would cancel.

“We saw, especially last year, the rug can get jerked out from under you pretty quickly,” he said.

In Louisiana, the threat came a month after spring storms and flooding that were blamed for five deaths, and as parts of the state continued a slow recovery from a brutal 2020 hurricane season. That included Tropical Storm Cristobal that opened the season last June, hurricanes Laura and Delta that devastated southwest Louisiana, and Hurricane Zeta that downed trees and knocked out power for days in New Orleans in October.