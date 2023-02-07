Troy University graduate student Madison Kennedy was conducting research on her master's thesis when she discovered a different species of mud dragon and named it in honor of her late brother.

A mud dragon is a microscopic creature that lives at the bottom of the ocean. Kennedy knew that she had found something unique when these mud dragons looked very different compared to the one's that she had studied.

The species that she observed had been spotted in the past but there weren't enough of them collected in order to describe them. Her findings made the description and publication of these specimens possible.

“They are very distinct under the stereomicroscope so, when you are looking for them, they have a retraction of segments 10 and 11 into segment nine,” Kennedy said. “They also have no spines on the back.”

Mud dragons typically move by extending and retracting segments in its body such as its head, neck, and trunk.

Kennedy named the species Echinoderes Zacharyi. Echinoderes is the genus that this mud dragon belongs to and Zacharyi pays homage to her brother Zachary.

When Kennedy began her first semester of graduate school at Troy, Zachary passed away from Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. Kennedy wants to keep his memory alive.

“I want to carry on his legacy, and I want to bring him in because he is missing,” Kennedy said. “I want to continue talking about him, so what better way to keep his memory alive than naming something that will go far beyond our lives.”