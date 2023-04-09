TROY- Troy University’s Department of Theatre and Dance brings to life the epic struggle between good and evil in the musical phenomenon Jekyll & Hyde beginning April 12.

Based on the original story by Robert Louis Stevenson, Jekyll & Hyde takes audiences on a back-and-forth ride through chaos and order, dark and light, love and murder. Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a cure for his father's madness. Rebuffed by the unscrupulous powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons and a man the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde. Set against the backdrop of Victorian London, the tale unfolds with melodrama, high romance, and a thrilling score that is loved all over the world.

Directed by Tommy Newman, a lecturer in the Theatre and Dance department for nearly 12 years, TROY’s version of Jekyll & Hyde features a 14-piece orchestra and a slight steampunk influence.

“It’s a very elaborate production. We have lots of moving pieces and shadow work and the orchestra and Victorian-style costumes,” he said. “It’s been a delight working with the students and with the team in putting all of this together. It’s been a very creative use of all the theatrical elements.

“Even though it’s sort of a dark, Victorian melodrama, it’s really a lot of fun and the music is just epic. It’s going to be a fun show—big and flashy and exciting.”

Jekyll and his alter ego Hyde are played by John Alloway and Caleb Quick. Emma, Jekyll’s fiancé, is played by Riley Turberville, and Lucy, a performer at a local club and a love interest of the doctor and his alter, is played by Natalee Savage.

Savage, a senior theatre major from Prattville, said Lucy’s character is complex and tragic.

“She’s in this life that she didn’t dream for herself, and she finds herself falling in love with this stranger (Jekyll) because of his kindness, which she hasn’t really experienced much of,” she said. “Her relationship with Hyde is different. There’s a fearfulness when she sees Hyde, but also a strange wanting because he’s a reflection of Jekyll.

“It’s a tragic character, but it’s been a great experience working with this character.”

Tori Lee Averett, Assistant Dean of the College of Communication and Fine Arts, said she’s proud to continue the tradition of excellence in musical theatre at TROY with one of the largest and most complex productions of the season.

“It’s one of the more complex collaborations we pursue each year in conjunction with the School of Music,” she said. “A thrilling story, incredible singing, acting, and dance onstage, and a top-notch orchestra – you don’t want to miss this one.”

Shows will be held on April 12-15 and April 18 at 7 p.m. and on April 16 at 2:30 p.m. in the Trojan Center Theatre.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 when purchased with a TROY student ID. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Trojan Center Box Office by Barnes & Noble Bookstore. TROY student tickets must be purchased in person to receive the discount.

For more information, call 334-808-6142 or email theatreanddance@troy.edu.