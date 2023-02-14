TROY — Troy University's Anthropology program announced on Tuesday that it will host a Junior Archaeology Day on Feb. 19 at Troy's campus in collaboration with the Alabama Archaeological Society.

The event is open to children in kindergarten through sixth grade with a goal of getting more children interested in the field's archaeology and anthropology. Participants will get a firsthand look at how to excavate, process, and interpret artifacts.

Dr. Stephen Carmody, chair of the school's Anthropology, Sociology, and Criminology Department, hopes to turn the event into something bigger in the future.

“This event is educational in nature, teaching people what archaeology actually is, but they also get to understand how we operate," Carmody said. "This gives us a chance to show people why, how, and what we do. Eventually, what we hope is to turn this one day into a week-long summer camp.”

The event will be held at the school's arboretum from noon to 3 p.m. You can register for the event by filling out the Google form .