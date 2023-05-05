Troy University's Honors Convocation was recently held at the Dothan Campus. Dr. Don Jeffrey, Dothan Campus Vice Chancellor, gave the welcome address, and the event was preceded by a reception for the honorees and their guests.

Jeremy Kelley of Samson won College of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;

Gracie Coppage of Elba won College of Education Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;

Michael Heitzman of Enterprise won College of Education Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;

Nicole Prater of Enterprise won College of Health and Human Services Dean's Award for Undergraduate Student;

Carissa Perez of Enterprise won College of Education Outstanding Student Graduate Award;

Tyler Moyd of Ozark won College of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;

Ashley Morris of Dothan won Sorrell College of Business Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;

Jada Talton of Dothan won Sorrell College of Business Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;

Barbara Taylor of Dothan won Sorrell College of Business Outstanding Student Graduate Award;

Latish Halbrook of Dothan won Sorrell College of Business Dean's Award for Undergraduate Student;

Phillip Chalker of Dothan won College of Communication and Fine Arts Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;

Eliza Cantu of Dothan won College of Education Outstanding Student Graduate Award;

Jimmy Huynh of Dothan won College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;

Julia Hixson of Dothan won College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;

Sabrina Bell of Dothan won College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Student Graduate Award;

Riley Senn of Dothan won College of Education Outstanding Student Graduate Award;

Heidi Churchill of Dothan won College of Education Outstanding Student Graduate Award; and,

Spence Whittaker of Dothan won College of Education Dean's Award for Graduate Student.

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TU for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, as well as at locations around the world and online.