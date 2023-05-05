Troy University's Honors Convocation was recently held at the Dothan Campus. Dr. Don Jeffrey, Dothan Campus Vice Chancellor, gave the welcome address, and the event was preceded by a reception for the honorees and their guests.
Jeremy Kelley of Samson won College of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;
Gracie Coppage of Elba won College of Education Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;
Michael Heitzman of Enterprise won College of Education Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;
Nicole Prater of Enterprise won College of Health and Human Services Dean's Award for Undergraduate Student;
Carissa Perez of Enterprise won College of Education Outstanding Student Graduate Award;
Tyler Moyd of Ozark won College of Arts and Sciences Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;
Ashley Morris of Dothan won Sorrell College of Business Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;
Jada Talton of Dothan won Sorrell College of Business Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;
Barbara Taylor of Dothan won Sorrell College of Business Outstanding Student Graduate Award;
Latish Halbrook of Dothan won Sorrell College of Business Dean's Award for Undergraduate Student;
Phillip Chalker of Dothan won College of Communication and Fine Arts Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;
Eliza Cantu of Dothan won College of Education Outstanding Student Graduate Award;
Jimmy Huynh of Dothan won College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;
Julia Hixson of Dothan won College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Student Undergraduate Award;
Sabrina Bell of Dothan won College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Student Graduate Award;
Riley Senn of Dothan won College of Education Outstanding Student Graduate Award;
Heidi Churchill of Dothan won College of Education Outstanding Student Graduate Award; and,
Spence Whittaker of Dothan won College of Education Dean's Award for Graduate Student.
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose TU for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, as well as at locations around the world and online.