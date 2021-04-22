 Skip to main content
Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Dothan Honors Convocation
Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Dothan Honors Convocation

Troy University’s Dothan Campus recently recognized students for outstanding achievements in academics during the annual Honors Convocation.

The following students were named to the Dean's List:

Jayla Dawkins of Enterprise (Undergraduate)

John Fanning of Enterprise (Undergraduate)

Chelsea Johnston Miller of Cottonwood (Graduate)

Vernon W. Smith of Enterprise (Undergraduate)

The following were recognized as Outstanding Students for the 2020-21 academic year:

Attallah Cotton of Dothan, Outstanding Graduate in the College of Education

Paige Stanley of Dothan, Outstanding Graduate in the College of Education

Ashley Tyson of Enterprise, Outstanding Graduate in the College of Education

Zakia Walton of Dothan, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Education

Beverly Simms of Enterprise, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Education

Kelly Kinsaul of Daleville, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Education

Lauren Carmichael of Dothan, Outstanding Undergraduate in the Sorrell College of Business

Bryson Sanders of Newton, Outstanding Undergraduate in the Sorrell College of Business

Emily Burch of Enterprise, Outstanding Undergraduate in the Sorrell College of Business

Jordan Strickland of Newville, Outstanding Undergraduate in the Sorrell College of Business

Casey Bell of Dothan, Outstanding Graduate in the Sorrell College of Business

Keyla Alvarez of Donalsonville, Outstanding Graduate in the Sorrell College of Business

Hannah G. Newell of Slocomb, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Arts and Sciences

Matthew P. Spivey of Ozark, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Arts and Sciences

Alexandra J. Grecu of Ashford, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Arts and Sciences

Jerod R. Johnson of Ashford, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Arts and Sciences

Lesa Carsten of Enterprise, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Health and Human Services

Annie Pride of Ozark, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Health and Human Services

Nereida Bundy of Headland, Outstanding Graduate in the College of Health and Human Services

Franklin L. Trott of Dothan, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Communication & Fine Arts

