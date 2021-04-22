Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Dothan Honors Convocation

Troy University’s Dothan Campus recently recognized students for outstanding achievements in academics during the annual Honors Convocation.
The following students were named to the Dean's List:
Jayla Dawkins of Enterprise (Undergraduate)
John Fanning of Enterprise (Undergraduate)
Chelsea Johnston Miller of Cottonwood (Graduate)
Vernon W. Smith of Enterprise (Undergraduate)
The following were recognized as Outstanding Students for the 2020-21 academic year:
Attallah Cotton of Dothan, Outstanding Graduate in the College of Education
Paige Stanley of Dothan, Outstanding Graduate in the College of Education
Ashley Tyson of Enterprise, Outstanding Graduate in the College of Education
Zakia Walton of Dothan, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Education
Beverly Simms of Enterprise, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Education
Kelly Kinsaul of Daleville, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Education
Lauren Carmichael of Dothan, Outstanding Undergraduate in the Sorrell College of Business
Bryson Sanders of Newton, Outstanding Undergraduate in the Sorrell College of Business
Emily Burch of Enterprise, Outstanding Undergraduate in the Sorrell College of Business
Jordan Strickland of Newville, Outstanding Undergraduate in the Sorrell College of Business
Casey Bell of Dothan, Outstanding Graduate in the Sorrell College of Business
Keyla Alvarez of Donalsonville, Outstanding Graduate in the Sorrell College of Business
Hannah G. Newell of Slocomb, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Arts and Sciences
Matthew P. Spivey of Ozark, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Arts and Sciences
Alexandra J. Grecu of Ashford, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Arts and Sciences
Jerod R. Johnson of Ashford, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Arts and Sciences
Lesa Carsten of Enterprise, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Health and Human Services
Annie Pride of Ozark, Outstanding Undergraduate in the College of Health and Human Services
Nereida Bundy of Headland, Outstanding Graduate in the College of Health and Human Services