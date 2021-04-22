 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Honors Convocation
0 comments

Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Honors Convocation

{{featured_button_text}}
Troy University Generic

Troy University recognized students for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during the annual Honors Convocation on April 19 at the Troy Campus.

Local students who were honored include:

Morgan Pridgen of Opp, won the Dennis Lee Bowden Computer Science Award

Sarah Mayson of Dothan, won the Outstanding Human Services Award

Andrew Goodson of Ariton, won the Outstanding Student Award in Health and Physical Education

Alyssa Allen of Ozark, won the G. Ray Mathus Memorial Award

Hannah Echols of Enterprise, won the Award of Excellence in Dance Artistry and Scholarhsip

Ivy Helms of Brundidge, won the Sigma Tau Delta Award

Grace Smith of Newton, won the William R. Denison Choral Excellence Award

Dior Brown of Troy, won the Art and Design: Award of Outstanding Scholarship and Achievement in Fine Arts Award

Agnes Jakobsson of Troy, won the Outstanding Freshman Award

Xuan Wang of Troy, won the Outstanding Political Science Student of the Year - MPA

Susanne Hudspeth of Eufaula, won The Green Humanitarian Award

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunberg: Not too late to act in Climate fight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert