Troy University recognizes outstanding achievements at Honors Convocation

Troy University recognized students for outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and service during the annual Honors Convocation on April 19 at the Troy Campus.
Local students who were honored include:
Morgan Pridgen of Opp, won the Dennis Lee Bowden Computer Science Award
Sarah Mayson of Dothan, won the Outstanding Human Services Award
Andrew Goodson of Ariton, won the Outstanding Student Award in Health and Physical Education
Alyssa Allen of Ozark, won the G. Ray Mathus Memorial Award
Hannah Echols of Enterprise, won the Award of Excellence in Dance Artistry and Scholarhsip
Ivy Helms of Brundidge, won the Sigma Tau Delta Award
Grace Smith of Newton, won the William R. Denison Choral Excellence Award
Dior Brown of Troy, won the Art and Design: Award of Outstanding Scholarship and Achievement in Fine Arts Award
Agnes Jakobsson of Troy, won the Outstanding Freshman Award
Xuan Wang of Troy, won the Outstanding Political Science Student of the Year - MPA
Susanne Hudspeth of Eufaula, won The Green Humanitarian Award