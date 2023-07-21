Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2023 semester.

Local students who will attend Troy include:

Ariana Johnson of Enterprise;

Coby Johnson of Troy;

Janela Foor of Enterprise;

Harrison McGowan of Samson;

Makinna Gray of Enterprise;

Markayla Flowers of Daleville;

Malachi Everett of Brundidge;

Meredith Esteva-Aquino of Ariton;

Tatum Griggs of New Brockton;

Savanah Whisenhunt of Ariton;

Trinity Bookout of Enterprise;

Zachary Lowery of Elba;

Emma Burttram of Troy;

Bruce Horne of Daleville;

Trenton Hamilton of Elba;

Carlie Coe of Enterprise;

Brooke Moseley of Opp;

Elizabeth Baxley of Opp;

Marielana Cappadoro of Enterprise;

Ella Cutts of Enterprise;

Ella Hampson of Enterprise;

Tristin Leib of Enterprise;

Krickett Phelps of Enterprise;

Ella Saunders of Elba;

Nicolas Sharp of Enterprise;

Morgan Tanner of Opp;

Taylor Danford of Enterprise;

Hannah Emerson of Enterprise;

Abigail Kimball of Enterprise;

Naomi Leon of Enterprise;

Mary Montgomery of Daleville;

Kayla Perez-Hernandez of Brundidge;

Kaliyah Queen of Enterprise;

Kinley Ross of New Brockton;

Hannah Sheahan of Enterprise;

Gibson Snell of Enterprise;

Emily Turner of New Brockton;

Katie Valentine of Enterprise;

Brooklyn Fountain of Troy;

Jayleigh Adair of Troy;

Lamar Anderson of Enterprise;

Kamryn Bailey of Enterprise;

Preston Bourne of Enterprise;

Jacob Brunson of Elba;

Haley Burke of Elba;

Sarah Burke of Elba;

James Chapman of Elba;

Justin Coleman of Elba;

Jordan Covington of Enterprise;

Jeb Crosby of Kinston;

Andrew Galloway of Troy;

Joshua Grantham of Troy;

Tripp Hawthorne of Kinston;

Christopher Hughes of Kinston;

Brooks Morgan of Enterprise;

Haley O’Brien of Troy;

Avery Padgett of Elba;

Evan Reynolds of Enterprise;

Dakoda Riley of Elba;

Hayden Rushing of Troy;

Lillian Shacklee of Enterprise;

Joseph Sims of Samson;

Robert Young of Troy;

Tysen Cole of Enterprise;

Yasmin Cooper of Enterprise;

Joshua Herring of Brundidge;

Nautica Mount of Opp;

Marley Norris of Troy;

Madelyn Reed of Enterprise;

Layla Sophapmysay of Enterprise;

Janiyah Thomas of Troy;

Marissa Tripp of Enterprise;

Devon Turley of Enterprise;

Ja’Cynthia Wheeler of Brundidge;

Jason Wright of Troy;

Camron Blackmon of Elba;

Abigail Evans of Enterprise;

SarahKate Howell of Enterprise;

Isaac McGowan of Samson;

Anthony Muir of Daleville;

Payton Reese of Enterprise;

Lucas Salter of Brantley;

Hannah Stephens of Troy;

Kyleigh Coin of Enterprise;

Heather Cooper of Enterprise;

Logan Fisher of Brundidge;

Paul Gerber of Enterprise;

Madeline Greer of Enterprise;

Ethan Hodge of Jack;

Quortez James of Enterprise;

Luzy Rascon of Ariton;

Ajayden Rogers of Troy;

Ally Rushing of Troy;

Sky Stracener of Enterprise;

Patrick Williams of Troy;

Eliot Wood of Chancellor;

Jordan Freeman of Troy;

Jaden Juarez of Elba;

Kai Macfarlane of Enterprise;

Yaneiry Ramirez of Brundidge;

Crystal Ard of Brundidge;

Britton Coppage of Elba;

Milana Ulmeikina of Enterprise;

Vahideh Hanifehangizi of Enterprise;

Catherine Jeffrey of Enterprise;

Morgan Werhan of New Brockton;

Logan Daniel of Enterprise;

Michael Cox of Enterprise;

Collin Cole of Enterprise;

Jasmin Clark of New Brockton;

Dustin Martin of Enterprise;

Levi DeBoer of Troy;

Bradley Adkinson of New Brockton;

Tiana Burbank of Kinston;

Gunnar Burdeshaw of Elba;

Hollis Cherry of Ariton;

Marissa Donaldson of Troy;

Justin Fulford of Samson;

Aulena Grinnell of Brundidge;

Alder Hernandez of Troy;

Samuel Hobbs of Brundidge;;

Shelby Hobbs of Ariton;;

Jordan Hughes of Ariton;

Abigail Odom of Enterprise;

Damian Pope of Elba;

Reagan Robinette of Enterprise;

Joshua Ryals of Brantley;

Shawn Thomas of Brantley;

Alyssa Walz of Enterprise;

Jhiayla White of Troy;

Collin White of Troy;

Gracie Wilks of Enterprise;

Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings.

Students on the Troy campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, as well as at locations around the world and online.