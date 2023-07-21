Troy University is pleased to recognize new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the Fall 2023 semester.
Local students who will attend Troy include:
Ariana Johnson of Enterprise;
Coby Johnson of Troy;
Janela Foor of Enterprise;
Harrison McGowan of Samson;
Makinna Gray of Enterprise;
Markayla Flowers of Daleville;
Malachi Everett of Brundidge;
Meredith Esteva-Aquino of Ariton;
Tatum Griggs of New Brockton;
Savanah Whisenhunt of Ariton;
Trinity Bookout of Enterprise;
People are also reading…
Zachary Lowery of Elba;
Emma Burttram of Troy;
Bruce Horne of Daleville;
Trenton Hamilton of Elba;
Carlie Coe of Enterprise;
Brooke Moseley of Opp;
Elizabeth Baxley of Opp;
Marielana Cappadoro of Enterprise;
Ella Cutts of Enterprise;
Ella Hampson of Enterprise;
Tristin Leib of Enterprise;
Krickett Phelps of Enterprise;
Ella Saunders of Elba;
Nicolas Sharp of Enterprise;
Morgan Tanner of Opp;
Taylor Danford of Enterprise;
Hannah Emerson of Enterprise;
Abigail Kimball of Enterprise;
Naomi Leon of Enterprise;
Mary Montgomery of Daleville;
Kayla Perez-Hernandez of Brundidge;
Kaliyah Queen of Enterprise;
Kinley Ross of New Brockton;
Hannah Sheahan of Enterprise;
Gibson Snell of Enterprise;
Emily Turner of New Brockton;
Katie Valentine of Enterprise;
Brooklyn Fountain of Troy;
Jayleigh Adair of Troy;
Lamar Anderson of Enterprise;
Kamryn Bailey of Enterprise;
Preston Bourne of Enterprise;
Jacob Brunson of Elba;
Haley Burke of Elba;
Sarah Burke of Elba;
James Chapman of Elba;
Justin Coleman of Elba;
Jordan Covington of Enterprise;
Jeb Crosby of Kinston;
Andrew Galloway of Troy;
Joshua Grantham of Troy;
Tripp Hawthorne of Kinston;
Christopher Hughes of Kinston;
Brooks Morgan of Enterprise;
Haley O’Brien of Troy;
Avery Padgett of Elba;
Evan Reynolds of Enterprise;
Dakoda Riley of Elba;
Hayden Rushing of Troy;
Lillian Shacklee of Enterprise;
Joseph Sims of Samson;
Robert Young of Troy;
Tysen Cole of Enterprise;
Yasmin Cooper of Enterprise;
Joshua Herring of Brundidge;
Nautica Mount of Opp;
Marley Norris of Troy;
Madelyn Reed of Enterprise;
Layla Sophapmysay of Enterprise;
Janiyah Thomas of Troy;
Marissa Tripp of Enterprise;
Devon Turley of Enterprise;
Ja’Cynthia Wheeler of Brundidge;
Jason Wright of Troy;
Camron Blackmon of Elba;
Abigail Evans of Enterprise;
SarahKate Howell of Enterprise;
Isaac McGowan of Samson;
Anthony Muir of Daleville;
Payton Reese of Enterprise;
Lucas Salter of Brantley;
Hannah Stephens of Troy;
Kyleigh Coin of Enterprise;
Heather Cooper of Enterprise;
Logan Fisher of Brundidge;
Paul Gerber of Enterprise;
Madeline Greer of Enterprise;
Ethan Hodge of Jack;
Quortez James of Enterprise;
Luzy Rascon of Ariton;
Ajayden Rogers of Troy;
Ally Rushing of Troy;
Sky Stracener of Enterprise;
Patrick Williams of Troy;
Eliot Wood of Chancellor;
Jordan Freeman of Troy;
Jaden Juarez of Elba;
Kai Macfarlane of Enterprise;
Yaneiry Ramirez of Brundidge;
Crystal Ard of Brundidge;
Britton Coppage of Elba;
Milana Ulmeikina of Enterprise;
Vahideh Hanifehangizi of Enterprise;
Catherine Jeffrey of Enterprise;
Morgan Werhan of New Brockton;
Logan Daniel of Enterprise;
Michael Cox of Enterprise;
Collin Cole of Enterprise;
Jasmin Clark of New Brockton;
Dustin Martin of Enterprise;
Levi DeBoer of Troy;
Bradley Adkinson of New Brockton;
Tiana Burbank of Kinston;
Gunnar Burdeshaw of Elba;
Hollis Cherry of Ariton;
Marissa Donaldson of Troy;
Justin Fulford of Samson;
Aulena Grinnell of Brundidge;
Alder Hernandez of Troy;
Samuel Hobbs of Brundidge;;
Shelby Hobbs of Ariton;;
Jordan Hughes of Ariton;
Abigail Odom of Enterprise;
Damian Pope of Elba;
Reagan Robinette of Enterprise;
Joshua Ryals of Brantley;
Shawn Thomas of Brantley;
Alyssa Walz of Enterprise;
Jhiayla White of Troy;
Collin White of Troy;
Gracie Wilks of Enterprise;
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings.
Students on the Troy campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City, as well as at locations around the world and online.