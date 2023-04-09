TROY -- Close to 100 educators will visit Troy University this week to discuss various aspects of international education during the Alabama Association of International Educators 2023 Conference.

The one-day event will take place on April 13 and participants will attend sessions on topics such as international enrollment and recruitment, orientation, building internationalization, study abroad and exchange programs, international partnerships, and the latest updates on immigration laws.

The Alabama Association of International Educators (AAIE) seeks to foster global connections by welcoming international students and scholars from around the world, as well as encouraging education abroad.

“I hope that all attendees will learn a lot and have a lot of new information and ideas to take back to their colleges and universities,” said Maria Frigge, AAIE Chair and Dean of International Student Services at Troy University. “This is such an important conference for networking and professional development.”

The 2023 conference is sponsored by Armstrong Law, LLC, International Education Evaluations, Advantage Design Group, Study Alabama, and Troy University Dining Services.

Nearly 950,000 international students were enrolled in U.S. institutions of higher education during the 2021-2022 academic year. U.S. International education has an annual impact of almost $50 billion on the U.S. economy and an annual impact of approximately $330 million to Alabama’s economy.

Long a leader in international education, Troy University was recognized last November by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for playing a “major leadership role” in international education. Students from more than 60 countries are represented at the Troy Campus.