Turner receives President’s Award for work with Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy

Wallace Community College – Dothan Physical Therapist Assistant instructor Shannon Turner was awarded the 2020 Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy (FSBPT) President’s Award for her role with the organization.
The award was created by FSBPT’s first president, Scott Stephens, and is awarded to individuals who contributed extensive talent and time to the mission of FSBPT in the previous year, as those individuals deserve special recognition for their contribution.
Turner’s involvement with the FSBPT began in 2010 when she attended the National Physical Therapy Exam (NPTE) Workshop for faculty.
“I learned about the development process for the NPTE but more specifically, I learned how the characteristics of good multiple-choice questions and how to write them to better prepare candidates and students for the licensure exam,” Turner said. “Most people would think writing test questions is nerdy or boring, but it is very fun. I enjoy the challenge of developing test items that are of good quality, have sound rationales, and test entry-level knowledge of candidates taking the NPTE.”
Turner said after her first workshop, there was no turning back. She decided to volunteer and become more involved in the federation.
“I enjoyed my first workshop so much that I volunteered to attend the Item Writing and Test Development Workshop in 2011 and my involvement with FSBPT spiraled from there because I was hooked,” she said.
Turner has since attended multiple Item Writing Workshops, served as an Item Writer Coordinator, served a three-year term on the Item Bank Review Committee, and is currently serving a four-year term on the Exam Development Committee.
Receiving the award was a wonderful experience for Turner.
“I am honored I was chosen to receive the President’s Award for 2020,” Turner said. “There are so many volunteers that contribute to the quality work of the FSBPT, that for them to choose me is very humbling.”
Turner plans to continue her time with the federation, and believes contributing time with the FSBPT is not only helping them, but also helping her.
“I hope to continue serving with FSBPT because they’ve provided me with many opportunities for personal and professional growth,” Turner said. “Being able to take what I learn during my service with the FSBPT, confidentiality maintained, and bring it back to the classroom and apply it with students, I feel it better prepares students for the licensure exam. I’ve been able to meet many great educators and clinicians during my involvement with FSBPT and am grateful for Wallace Community College allowing me to serve with such a wonderful agency.”