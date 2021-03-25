Turner receives President’s Award for work with Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy

Wallace Community College – Dothan Physical Therapist Assistant instructor Shannon Turner was awarded the 2020 Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy (FSBPT) President’s Award for her role with the organization.

The award was created by FSBPT’s first president, Scott Stephens, and is awarded to individuals who contributed extensive talent and time to the mission of FSBPT in the previous year, as those individuals deserve special recognition for their contribution.

Turner’s involvement with the FSBPT began in 2010 when she attended the National Physical Therapy Exam (NPTE) Workshop for faculty.

“I learned about the development process for the NPTE but more specifically, I learned how the characteristics of good multiple-choice questions and how to write them to better prepare candidates and students for the licensure exam,” Turner said. “Most people would think writing test questions is nerdy or boring, but it is very fun. I enjoy the challenge of developing test items that are of good quality, have sound rationales, and test entry-level knowledge of candidates taking the NPTE.”

Turner said after her first workshop, there was no turning back. She decided to volunteer and become more involved in the federation.