ENTERPRISE — Two individuals were arrested Monday after a burglary took place over the weekend at Enterprise State Community College.

Both suspects, who have not been identified, are charged with third-degree burglary, and one of them was also charged with fugitive from justice. The suspects were both transported to the Coffee County Jail and are awaiting bond.

According to ESCC Campus Police, on Saturday, May 6, the suspects took property belonging to students in Lolley Hall. On Sunday evening, Campus Police identified one of the suspects, and on Monday, with assistance from the Enterprise Police Department, both suspects were taken into custody at an off-campus residence.

Officials said neither of the suspects is affiliated with the college.