Two people were arrested Thursday following a deadly early morning shooting outside of a Dothan lounge.

Raheem Anthony Powe, 29, of Abbeville, and Nakia Kentae Thompson, 27, of Dothan, are each charged with one count of murder. They are both being held on $1.5 million bond.

At around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning, Dothan Police Department received a call about a firearm assault in the parking lot of the Pearl Lounge and Grill, located at 2855 Ross Clark Circle.

Dothan Fire and Rescue responded and found Roger Shane Felder, 51, of Geneva, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to Dothan Police, Thompson and Powe were arguing inside of the establishment and the altercation turned physical. Felder eventually stepped in as a good Samaritan and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

Thompson and Powe were then asked to leave the bar and the altercation continued in the parking lot where Felder was fatally shot.

The investigation is still ongoing, and it is unknown at this time if any additional arrests will be made.