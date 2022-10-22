Two Blues legends honored in their hometown

ARITON — Two Blues legends were honored in their hometown of Ariton Saturday with streets named in their respective honors.

Family and friends of the late Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton and J.W. Warren gathered with Ariton and Dale County officials and Wiregrass Blues Society members at Ariton Baptist Church to pay tribute to the musical duo before heading to town to rename Sweet Gum and Poplar streets to Big Mama Thornton Circle and J.W. Warren Alley, respectively

“This is a historic day not only for the town of Ariton but also for the music industry, and especially Rock and Roll and the Blues,” said Blues radio host and Wiregrass Blues Society co-founder Gil Anthony, who along with retired Ariton Postmaster Debra Alums spearheaded the recognition project years ago.

“This is a dream come true,” said Dr. Geneve Brooks, co-founder of the Wiregrass Blues Society and producer of historical documentaries on Thornton and Warren that were played for those attending Saturday’s ceremony.

“I thank you for your persistence in making this happen,” said Ariton Mayor David Walsh, who is also pastor of Ariton Baptist Church. “We need to recognize the people who have made a huge difference in our town and, to the families, I apologize on behalf of the town for not recognizing them sooner.”

Inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in Memphis in 1984 and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2020, Thornton was known as a trailblazer for women in Blues. She recorded “Hound Dog” years before Elvis Presley. She also wrote “Ball and Chain,” which was ultimately recorded by Janis Joplin.

Thornton was the daughter of a Baptist minister, George Thornton, and his wife, Mattie, of Ariton. She was a self-taught musician with little formal academic education because she assumed the role of caretaker for family at the age of 13 when her mother died. Faced with finding a job, Thornton had the opportunity to work with Sammy Green’s Hot Harlem Revue which began a musical career that lasted until her death in July 1984 at the age of 57.

Warren was a songwriter, acoustic guitarist and harmonica player born in Enterprise June 22, 1921, and worked as a sharecropper. He served a stint in the military and in 1989, he moved into a housing project in Ariton where he lived until his death in August 2003. Warren played both original and traditional gospel and blues songs. His guitar style was fingerpicking and slide using a pocketknife. Some of his original compositions are “Hoboing into Hollywood” and “Rabbit on a Log.”