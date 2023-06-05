Two Dothan women were arrested last Saturday after drugs were discovered in a home following a welfare check on a child, according to police.

Wanda Faye Powell, 61, of Dothan, is charged with two counts of chemical endangerment of a child, one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $45,000.

Lawanda Mozzelle Coston, 43, of Dothan, is charged with one count of chemical endangerment of a child, one count of second-degree possession of marijuana, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $25,000.

According to Dothan Police, on Saturday, June 3, at around 12:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Whiddon Street to conduct a welfare check on a child.

Upon arrival, officers could smell the odor of marijuana and once they were let into the residence, they observed marijuana and drug paraphernalia.