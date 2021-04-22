 Skip to main content
Two Headland seniors play in the All-State Band
The 2021 Alabama All-State Band Festival was held April 14-17 at the Arthur R. Outlaw Mobile Convention Center in Mobile.

Two senior Headland High School Blue and Gold Band members auditioned and qualified to participate in this live event sponsored by the Alabama Bandmasters Association.

Destiny Brand, clarinet, qualified to play in the Red All-State Band, and Allison Sieve, bass clarinet, qualified to play in the Blue All-State Band.

Both students had earlier auditioned and qualified to participate in the Alabama District VIII Honor Band before moving on to the All-State level.

John P. Taylor, Headland Director of Bands, has instructed both students since they started beginner band in sixth grade.

