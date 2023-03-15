Two people were injured Wednesday following a crash that took place near the Wiregrass Commons Mall.

At around 1:40 p.m., Dothan Police and Fire department personnel, and Pilcher's Ambulance responded to the crash at the intersection of Mall Drive and Montgomery Highway.

Two vehicles, a Nissan sedan and a Chrysler minivan, were involved. According to the Dothan Police Department, one of the vehicles ran a red light coming out of the mall and struck the other.

Dothan Deputy Fire Chief Chris Etheredge said a female in the Nissan was trapped and the Jaws of Life had to be used to get her out. She was transported to an area hospital and her status is unknown at this time.

Another patient was transported with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.