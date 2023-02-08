GEORGIANA - A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:05 a.m. Tuesday has claimed the lives of a Georgiana woman and a Brewton woman, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

Lesa Moore King, 62, of Georgiana was fatally injured when the 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving crossed the center line and collided head-on with the 2018 Audi A6 driven by Shannon Lynn Howard, 54, of Brewton.

McKinney said King was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. Both King and Howard were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Alabama 55 near the 40-mile marker, approximately 15 miles south of Georgiana, in Covington County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.