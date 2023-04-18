The City of Dothan will soon have 10 fire stations.

"This is something very important for us," Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said. "This will help us maintain the two- to four-minute response time that we strive for. Adding that tenth engine will also help divide the workload that we have between our members."

During its regular Tuesday meeting, the Dothan City Commission unanimously voted to issue a notice to proceed to Lewis Construction LLC for the construction of two new fire stations in the city.

Currently, the city has nine fire stations. The new station being added to the fleet, Station 10, will be constructed near the intersection of Girard Avenue and West Main Street. The second facility will be off Whatley Drive near Flowers Hospital and will house Station 3.

For Station 10, trucks will pull into the station from Roosevelt Drive and be ready to launch onto Girard Avenue. With Station 3, trucks will come in on Obrannan Park Drive and exit onto Whatley Drive.

Each station is 13,000 square feet and will feature three bays, semi-private dorm rooms, restrooms, and a variety of support functions. Both stations have also been designed to match the neighborhoods they'll occupy.

The total cost of the project is expected to be around $11.7 million. According to Andrew Love, director of general services for the city, construction on both stations could start very soon.

"We anticipate getting started on these within the next couple of weeks," Love said.

Construction will take 12 to 14 months to complete once it gets started. Officials hope to have Station 10 complete in June 2024 and Station 3 complete by July of that same year.

Williams said about eight years of planning has gone into this project. He is grateful for the support he's gotten from a variety of different entities.

"Our staff has really worked hard with general services and architects to get us here and we're thankful for all of them," Williams said.

In other action Tuesday, the city commission:

— Proclaimed April 19 as Lineman Appreciation Day.

— Proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month.

— Proclaimed April as Community College Month.

— Approved an application for a Retail Table Wine License for Popshelf Store 24250, 200 Buyers Drive, by Emily Taylor.

— Approved an application for Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License for 7 Star Discount, 1058 Cottonwood Road, by Gitaben Patel.

— Declared certain properties as creating a nuisance, constituting a hazard to the public health, safety, and convenience of the citizens of the City of Dothan, and authorizing the demolition and removal of the said structures.

— Entered into a joint use pole attachment agreement with Brightspeed of Alabama, LLC.

— Submitted documentation required for eligibility of vouchers for funding allocated to the City under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program to be used for street lighting.

— Entered into an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for the maintenance of a sidewalk along the back of right-of-way on Ross Clark Circle constructed in conjunction with a new medical office and retail commercial building development at 2870 Montgomery Highway.

— Entered into an agreement with ALDOT for the maintenance of a sidewalk along the back of right-of-way on Montgomery Highway constructed in conjunction with a new medical office and retail commercial building development at 2870 Montgomery Highway.

— Entered into a contract with Brasfield and Gorrie to provide pre-construction services for the Dothan City Historic Opera House Addition and Improvements Project in the amount of $75,000.

— Entered into an agreement with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program for reimbursement of overtime expenditures in the amount of $20,000 and appropriating funds for said agreement.

— Appointed Steve Sherrill as a member of the Board of Zoning Adjustment.

— Appointed Stephen Holland as a member of the Dothan Houston County Library System Board.

— Declared certain personal property as obsolete and no longer needed for public or municipal purposes and authorizing the disposal of said property by whatever means is determined to be in the best interest of the City.

— Approved payment of invoices for the month of March 2023 in the amount of $20,672,120.

— Awarded bids and approving other purchases over $15,000 by the City.

— Approved advance travel requests for City employees.

— Accepted a utility and drainage easement from Barry Cook Properties LLC located at 161 East Main St. for the Dothan City Center, Phase I Project.