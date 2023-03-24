ENTERPRISE — Two road closures are expected to begin Monday, March 27, and could impact traffic in and around downtown Enterprise, Enterprise Public Information Manager Emily Glasscock said Friday.

East College Street, from Main Street to the alley, will be closed for utility work and repaving. Traffic will need to enter East College from South Edwards Street, Glasscock said.

Main Street, from Dauphin Street to Pittman Street, will be closed to repair the railroad tracks. Traffic will be rerouted along Dauphin and Alberta streets. Both road closures are expected to last until Friday, March 31, she said.

Signs will be in place to alert drivers to the closures. Enterprise City Council approved the street closure requests at the city council meeting this week, Glasscock added.