Dothan High School seniors Joshua Cole and Will Smith are looking forward to life's next chapter.

"It's definitely weird walking in here as an almost-graduate," Cole, said. "It feels a lot different from when I first arrived here and I'm excited to graduate and move on."

"It's exciting because we worked four years for this," Smith, said. "A lot has gone into it, and I can't wait to be at the ceremony."

Cole and Smith will walk into the Big Creek Amphitheater for Dothan High's graduation ceremony on Saturday as the 2023 graduating class's valedictorian and salutatorian.

When he first came to the school as a tenth grader, Cole never imagined he would end up becoming his class's valedictorian.

"I honestly didn't know I was going to be the valedictorian until recently," Cole, said. "I knew I was in the running for it for a while, but it was something I wasn't really too stressed out about. I just did the best I could in my classes, and I was pretty thrilled when they did tell me."

For Smith, he was in the race for salutatorian with two other students, and even if he didn't get it, he would've still been content with how well he did.

"I would've been happy if those two would've received it but I'm pretty happy with myself," Smith said.

As the curtain gets ready to fall on his high school experience, Cole enjoyed his time as student at Dothan High due to the variety of different opportunities the school provides.

"I enjoyed it from when I first came here as a tenth grader all the way through my senior year," Cole, said. "There are a lot of great opportunities here so I'm glad I didn't go anywhere else, and I wouldn't trade this experience for anything."

Outside of being the class valedictorian, Cole took automotive classes at Dothan Tech, started a nature revival club with the goal of cutting down the school's carbon emissions, was a member of the National Honor Society, was involved in Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD), and played on the school's golf team during his junior year.

Although he had to overcome some adversity along the way, high school treated Smith fairly well.

"It was an interesting one, there were some tough challenges, but I think we got through them amazingly," Smith said.

Similar to Cole, Smith was also heavily involved in extracurricular activities as he served as president of the SADD club and was a member of Dothan High's academic team.

Upon graduation, both Cole and Smith will attend Auburn University to major in chemical engineering and mechanical engineering respectively. Cole said he's eager to take on the challenge of being a college student.

"It will definitely be a challenge but I'm ready," Cole said. "I can't wait to dive into the academics and get it done."

For the moment, his eyes are set on chemical engineering, but his plans could change in the future.

"I'm not set in stone with what I want to do; I'm open to changing my major" Cole said. "I just want to experience the professional world and all of the different aspects of engineering."

As he prepares to make a speech in front of his graduating class on Saturday, Cole's advice to all high school students is to always make sure you balance both academics and social life.

"Don't always stick to academics, make sure you go out and have fun with friends because that is what you are going to remember most," Cole said. "You're not going to remember the history test you got an A on last week; you're going to remember all of the fun things you did with friends no matter if what was something as simple as going to a restaurant or playing wiffle ball."