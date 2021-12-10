UA apparel design students, including ones from Enterprise and Dothan, showcase creation

TUSCALOOSA — The College of Human Environmental Sciences hosted the 12th annual Fashion for Life runway show at the Bama Theatre Nov. 21. This year's fashion show featured 13 senior apparel design students’ collections that represented their personal design philosophy and target market.
Local students featuring work in the runway show include Kenneth Jenison of Enterprise and Olivia-Ann Woodham of Dothan.
Fashion for Life is the culmination of a capstone course that students start preparing for before their senior year. After researching, planning and buying fabrics over the summer, students begin constructing garments for their collection when school starts in the fall.
Proceeds from the event’s ticket sales will be donated to the Runway of Dreams Foundation, which works towards inclusion and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities and highlights the need for adaptive apparel.
