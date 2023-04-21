The unemployment rate across several Wiregrass counties fell below the state average during the month of March.

According to the Alabama Department of Labor's latest report, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties all recorded an unemployment rate of 1.9% in March.

These numbers are lower than those reported in February, as Geneva dropped down from 2.2%, Coffee and Houston counties decreased from 2.4%, and Dale and Henry counties fell from 2.5%.

As a whole, the State of Alabama's unemployment rate is a record low 2.3%, which is a 0.2% decrease when compared to last month's report.