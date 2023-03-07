The University of South Alabama (USA) announced that its School of Marine and Enviromental Sciences will be renamed for a Dothan physician and his wife, who have had a long-standing relationship with the university.

During a Board of Trustees meeting last Friday, a resolution was passed to rename the school, the Angelia and Steven Stokes School of Marine and Environmental Sciences. The two had recently made a donation to the school to help fund marine life research.

Stokes' interest in marine life came after he was searching for a way to help with recovery during the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. He helped create the Environmental Resiliency Center on campus in order to protect the coast and allow research activity to increase.

This year will mark the 13th anniversary of the oil spill. Stokes said it is important for research to continue because the Gulf is still feeling the effects from the incident.

"The oil is still in the ocean and recent studies have shown that almost all types of fish that are in the Gulf now have oil in their tissues," said Stokes, a 1980 USA graduate. "The research can't stop because we eat fish coming out of the Gulf and nobody has really done any research on the effect this could have on our health."

The funding will be used to hire new faculty members, complete projects in the Education and Outreach Building, and revamp the Gulf Scholars Program, which provides training and recruits college undergraduates looking to pursue a career in environmental science.

In addition to the new school, the Stokes have a residence hall on campus named after them and have established the Angelia and Steven H. Stokes Center for Creative Writing.

"We've help fund scholarships in a variety of different areas because it's good to give help kids get a great education," Stokes said. "We are confident this will be the premier environmental center on the Gulf Coast. With financial support, Dr. Sean Powers and the outstanding faculty, grad students and undergraduates will continue their vital work.”