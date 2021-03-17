UPDATE: Millions across the South brace for severe storms

BIRMINGHAM — Hundreds of schools, COVID-19 vaccination clinics, businesses and more shut down across the Deep South on Wednesday as forecasters warned of waves of severe weather including massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of tennis balls.

A tornado watch Wednesday was issued for 23 counties in central Alabama before noon. The watch was in effect until 7 p.m.

In the Wiregrass area in southeast Alabama, EMA officials said Wednesday that the timing for possible severe weather had been narrowed to early Thursday between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m.

While nearly 16 million people in the Southeast could see powerful storms, the Storm Prediction Center said, a region of about 3 million stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana across Mississippi into Alabama was at high risk for big twisters that stay on the ground for miles, straight winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) and destructive hail.

Storms were possible all the way from northern Texas in the west to northern Illinois and as far east as the Carolinas.