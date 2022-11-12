UPDATE: Shooting during Peanut Festival parade leaves one dead, one wounded

One person is dead and another is in stable condition after they were shot during a fight near the intersection of West Main and Montana streets during the National Peanut Festival parade late Saturday morning.

Dothan police say a group of individuals engaged in a fight near the intersection when at least one individual produced a gun and fired into the group, hitting two victims.

One victim, 22-year-old Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen, of Dothan, received one gunshot to the upper torso. He was transported to Southeast Health where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim received two gunshots to the upper torso and was transported to Southeast Health where he underwent surgery. He was in stable condition Saturday afternoon.

Investigators have identified two persons of interest and are asking the community for assistance in locating them: Mekhi Nasir Lawton, 18, of Dothan; and Mark Quinten Small Jr., 18, of Dothan.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of either man can call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.

Out of an abundance of caution, extra police officers will be on hand at the Peanut Festival fairgrounds on Saturday night.

“We have no reason to believe that this incident is any way connected to the Peanut Festival, rather this lawless behavior by individuals with no regard for anyone else took place where thousands of people gathered to watch a parade,” according to the department’s news release. “We will not stop until the person(s) responsible for this act are in custody and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”