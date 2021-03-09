UPDATED: Alabama Senate rejects lottery, casino bill; lottery-only bill introduced after gaming bill dies

“It was the people who were going to make this decision ... I’m just really a bit surprised that we didn’t let them do it,” Marsh said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who had supported getting the issue before voters, said she is willing to continue working on the issue if lawmakers do.

“Today’s vote by the Alabama Senate confirms more work must be done, because this issue is too important to not get it right. No doubt gambling is complex and challenging, but I remain committed to giving the people of Alabama the final say,” Ivey said in a statement.

Over the past two decades, gambling legislation in Alabama has failed under a fatal mix of conservative opposition to gambling and a turf war over which entities could have electronic gambling machines or casino games.

At least one senator is trying to resurrect a lottery debate this session

Republican Sen. Jim McClendon, who voted for Marsh’s plan, introduced a lottery bill moments after the defeat of Marsh’s legislation on Tuesday. Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery.

“People in my district want a dadgum lottery,” McClendon said. He said he expected the bill to be in committee in about a week.