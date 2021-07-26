 Skip to main content
UPDATED: State agency investigating death of man tased by Houston County deputies
  • Updated
dot generic police lights generic (2).jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

A machete-wielding man died after officers used an electric stun gun on him twice while responding to a burglary call in Houston County over the weekend.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza confirmed Monday that the officer-involved death of 27-year-old Cody Brannan is now under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Special Bureau of Investigation.

Valenza told media outlets that deputies were sent to a Bethlehem Road home Saturday after receiving reports of a home invasion and an armed man.

A stun gun was used on the man because he was combative and posed immediate danger to himself and others, Valenza said. He hurled at brick toward an officer that struck someone else, the sheriff said.

When the man continued to be combative, he was stunned a second time. He then became unresponsive and was taken to a Dothan hospital, where he died.

Valenza said that Brannan knew the residents of the Bethlehem Road home, but referred any further questions about the case to ALEA.

ALEA did not immediately respond to media inquiries on Monday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

