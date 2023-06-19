The 2009 GMC Yukon has been recovered, but the suspects wanted in connection with the double homicide in Conecuh County Saturday are still at large and considered extremely dangerous, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said Sunday.

Special Agents with the ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation launched a death investigation relating to a double homicide in Conecuh County Saturday at the request of Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office.

They are seeking the public’s assistance and are asking for any information relating to the incident, Burkett said. Individuals connected to the incident are believed to have been traveling in a white 2009 GMC Yukon with possible damage to the drivers’ side rear windows.

Burkett said the suspects are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous; if seen do not approach or attempt to contact but immediately notify the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 578-1260 or the ALEA SBI Crime Hotline at 1-800-392-8011.