Vendor applications are now being accepted for the highly anticipated Whoville Celebration in downtown Enterprise on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Whoville is our most popular event in Downtown Enterprise, drawing thousands of people to the heart of our city,” Main Street Director Mariah Montgomery said.

“For years the public has given feedback asking to make the event more affordable for families, and this year, we are very excited to offer free inflatables and train rides. There will still be some ticketed attractions, but the Main Street Enterprise Promotion Committee wanted to provide additional free activities for families to enjoy during Whoville.”

The event is funded by sponsorships, wristband sales, and vendor fees.

Montgomery said the committee received feedback from vendors that they would like to be able to choose where their booth is located.

“This is the first time we are offering location-based fees and we hope it will be an exciting perk for vendors,” Montgomery said. “In an effort to make the event more exclusive, we have reduced the number of vendor booths. The standard vendor space is $105, advanced is $155, and premium is $205 for a 12-foot by 12-foot space or 10-foot by 12-foot food truck. Premium spaces are closer to the heart of downtown, the Boll Weevil monument, and along College Street.”

The deadline to submit a vendor application is Sept. 1.

The annual event, held the first Saturday in December, is the largest Enterprise event that attracts more visitors to the city than any other event. It is an event that is fun for all ages and boasts local holiday shopping, food trucks, holiday themed activities, music and more. It also serves as a fundraiser for the Friends of Main Street organization, which hosts various events downtown throughout the year.

For more information, or to apply to be a vendor, visit www.enterprisedowntown.com