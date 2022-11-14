Veterans lauded for community service at Enterprise event

ENTERPRISE - Appreciation for selfless service “woven deep into the fabric of our community” was the message reiterated at the Wreath Laying and Veterans Tribute Ceremonies held at the civic center here Friday evening.

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper joined City Administrator Jonathan Tullos and Deputy Commander to the Command General of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker Bob Doerer as speakers at the annual event hosted by the local Veterans Service Organizations, the Enterprise Area Chamber of Commerce and the city of Enterprise. Special guests were the United States Military Academy at West Point cheerleaders who were in the Wiregrass for the football game at Troy University the next day.

“This ceremony gives our community an opportunity to honor, pay tribute, offer our gratitude, and acknowledge the debt we owe to our veterans who are living here still serving and to those who have departed this life,” said Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Sam Baker, who emceed the event.

Over 6,000 veterans call Coffee County home, Tullos said. “Our community takes pride in the way we treat veterans and the best example is of that pride and involvement is all these Veterans Service Organizations present here today.

“You are consistently here for our veterans in the community, every day, every time they need you,” Tullos said.

Doerer agreed. “Veterans Service Organizations, you inspire, educate and mentor and lead others to serve. You work tirelessly to enhance the welfare of our veterans,” he said. “You truly embody the meaning of selfless service.

“To our Wiregrass veterans, I want to express our profound appreciation for the sacrifice and contribution that you and your families have made and continue to make, Doerer said. “Thank you for the example you continue to set by assisting our veterans. You are who inspire us to be our best. May God bless you all who have served and continue to serve every day.”

“Veterans, with a grateful heart, we thank you for answering the call,” said Cooper. “Simple words that carry so much meaning.

“We recognize the selfless commitment to service and the courage that it took to do the job,” Cooper said, encouraging them to share their military stories with the next generation. “You have lived through our nation’s history, and you have stories of bravery and of heartaches, of triumphs and defeats. You have stories that live on in our memory but are ones you will never forget.”