OZARK — A monument honoring those from the Wiregrass who died in service in the Vietnam War was officially dedicated Wednesday in a ceremony at the memorial site located in front of the government building in Ozark.

Veterans of all ages, civic leaders, and elected officials gathered at the official ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony to honor 50 service members from Coffee, Dale, Geneva, and Houston counties who died in Vietnam. “When our veterans of the Vietnam War returned home, they did not receive the best welcome home,” said Vietnam Veterans of America president Bob Cooper. “Following the charter by Congress of the Vietnam Veterans of America, the organization adopted the slogan, ‘Never again will another generation of veterans be abandoned.”

Of the 2,709,918 Americans who served in Vietnam, fewer than 850,000 are estimated to be alive today, Cooper said. The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by then-President Donald Trump designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The dedication of this pentagon-shaped monument built in 2020 was delayed due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Cooper said.

Of the 50 names listed on the memorial wall, 11 are from Dale County, 13 from Houston County, eight from Geneva County, and 18 from Coffee County.

Listed on the memorial wall from Dale County are Chief Warrant Officer Jerald Wayne Carter, Cpl. Robert Michael Durall, Pfc. James Edward Isaac Jr., Maj. Robert John Williams, Staff Sgt. Kenneth Earl Enfinger; Chief Warrant Officer Lawrence John Herman III, Sgt. 1st Class Donald Eugene Lisenby, Capt. Robert Neal Middlebrooks, Warrant Officer James Arthur Barefield, Lance Cpl. Clifton Bradley Smith, and Warrant Officer Gerald Douglas Spradlin.

From Houston County, on the memorial wall are Sgt. Larry Allen Brown, Staff Sgt. Joseph Thomas Roberson, Spc. 4 Ernestlee Elliott, Pfc. Charles Walker Ford, Spc. 5 William Robert Gregory, Staff Sgt. Lowell Clay Hansen, Pfc. Randle Kinney, Chief Warrant Officer Russell Wilford Kistler, Lance Cpl. Hurley Alvin Smith, Capt. Robert Thomas Wilson, Pfc. Jeffrey Allen Yerion, Lance Cpl. David Mitchell Wood, and Lt. Col. Donald Dawson Burnham.

From Geneva County, those listed on the memorial wall are Staff Sgt. Earl Gautney, Sgt. Maj. Robert Allen Fowler, Sgt. Jefferson Davis Hall, lst Lt. Donald Lynn Kelly, Spc. 4 Kenneth Edward Ray Burch, 2nd Lt. Harley Edwin Spivey, Pfc. Raymond White, and Spc. 4 J.C. Love.

Listed on the memorial wall from Coffee County are Cpl. Alfonzie Culver, Pfc. Deiacy Gray, Staff Sgt. Charlie Frank Lee, 1st Sgt. Joseph M. More, 1st Lt. William Terry Allen, Spc. 5 Allen Wayne Allums, Sgt. 1st Class Guy Albert Byrd, Staff Sgt. Lytell B. Christian, Staff Sgt. Ronald Isaac Crody, Chief Warrant Officer Billy Gene Hammer, Pfc. John Henry Jones, Sgt. James Richard Layton, Staff Sgt. Green Edward Miller Jr., Lt. Col. William Russell Phillips, Spc. 4 James Rowe Stephens, Spc. 4 Gary Morgan Pridgen, Pfc. Roy Lee Bass, and 1st Lt. Paul Lewis Sawyer Jr.

The monument dedication in Ozark was followed the same day with a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony at the Post Exchange Food Court at 9214 Hutton Plaza on Fort Rucker.

“We, of that generation, and the veterans who fought in Vietnam know the significance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day,” Cooper said. “This year marks the 50th anniversary of the day the last U.S. combat troops departed from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.”