OZARK — A monument honoring those from the Wiregrass who died in service in the Vietnam War will be officially dedicated at 10 a.m. March 29 in a ceremony at the site located in front of the government building in Ozark, according to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 President Bob Cooper. The public is invited.

The dedication is among the events planned in Dale and Coffee Counties to commemorate the day which has been nationally recognized since 2017 when then President Donald Trump signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act, Cooper said. “We, of that generation, and the veterans who fought in Vietnam know the significance of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the day the last U.S. combat troops departed from Vietnam on March 29, 1973.”

The public is invited to the dedication of the Vietnam Memorial Wall which lists 50 names of soldiers from Dale, Coffee, Geneva and Houston Counties who lost their lives in the Vietnam War.

The dedication of this pentagon shaped monument built in 2020 was delayed due to the COVID 19 pandemic, Cooper said. The public is invited and a special invitation is extended to all Vietnam veteran and their families. To confirm your attendance, call (334) 774-9321 or email info @ozarkalchamber.com. Light refreshments will be served in the Dale County Commission conference room following the ceremony.

The monument dedication in Ozark will be followed at 10:30 a.m. the same day with a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans ceremony at the Post Exchange Food Court at 9214 Hutton Plaza on Fort Rucker.

In Enterprise, Vietnam veterans will join Enterprise Mayor William Cooper at city hall March 28 at 10 a.m. for a proclamation signing recognizing the significance of “Vietnam Veterans Day” in the city.

Also in Enterprise, on March 29 a Vietnam Memorial Ceremony will be held at the Wall of Freedom at Johnny Henderson Park there at 4 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

“Vietnam Veterans Day was designated to honor the brave Vietnam veterans who, in service to our nation in defense of liberty, fought gallantly against the spread of communism and defended the freedom of the Vietnamese people,” said Cooper. “Never again shall one generation of veterans abandon another.”

For additional information, contact Cooper, VVA Chapter 373 President, at (334) 477-7076.