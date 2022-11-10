Vietnam vets welcomed home at Rucker ceremony

FORT RUCKER — A “welcome home” was extended to Vietnam veterans as part of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence Veterans Day ceremony held inside the Army Aviation Museum here Thursday.

“You are an inspiration to us all,” said Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry to the Vietnam veterans in the audience that he asked to stand and be recognized. “Welcome home.”

McCurry is the Command General of the USAACE and Fort Rucker. He was keynote speaker at the annual event to honor America’s veterans that also featured the “Armed Forces Medley” played by the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band from Fort Benning, Georgia, and the “National Anthem” sung by Marge Simmons of Enterprise.

There are 380,000 veterans living in the state of Alabama, McCurry said. “There is a sense of duty that has transcended generations.

“The spirit of patriotism is strong in the Wiregrass and that makes us stronger at Fort Rucker,” McCurry said, thanking the “squad of mayors outside the gates of Fort Rucker” for the support of their respective communities.

While recognizing veterans of all wars “with visible and invisible scars for their service,” McCurry said he extended a “special thanks” to those who served in Vietnam. “Now retired, they are actively involved in support of our communities.”

McCurry also extended appreciation for all the family members of veterans present at the ceremony. “There is not one of us here that could do what we do without the love and support of our families.”

Veterans Day is held on the anniversary of the end of World War I, said McCurry. It was first called Armistice Day. “It was held to commemorate the end of the War to End All Wars,” he said. “But the War to End All Wars did not end all wars.

“Army Strong,” McCurry said, in closing. “Above the Best.”