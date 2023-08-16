Jack McManus was reelected to serve as National President of Vietnam Veterans of America at the organization’s 21st National Convention, held in Orlando, Florida. “In keeping with VVA’s founding principle, ‘Never again will one generation abandon another,’ the delegates convening in Orlando have resoundingly reaffirmed the strength and commitment of our membership,” said McManus. “Vietnam Veterans of America remains at the forefront in the ongoing battle to seek just and equitable services and benefits for all of America’s veterans, now and into the future. We have a wealth of experience amongst our elected leadership and look forward to a highly productive and effective two-year term as we continue, in service to America.”

McManus was first elected VVA national president in 2021. In 1995, he was elected to serve as VVA treasurer and was reelected to the position in 1997 and 2019. McManus joined the Air Force in 1965, where he served until 1969. Between 1967 and 1968, he was assigned to Operation Ranch Hand in Vietnam.

Thomas Burke of New Philadelphia, Ohio, was reelected to serve his third term as VVA National Vice President, following multiple tours on the VVA National Board of Directors. Burke volunteered for the U.S. Navy in 1963. In his final year, he served aboard the U.S.S. Hancock.

Bill Meeks, Jr., of The Woodlands, Texas, was reelected to his seventh two-year term as VVA National Secretary. Meeks served with the U.S. Marine Corps for almost three years. During his 1968 tour of duty in Vietnam, he served as a squad/platoon radioman and received three Purple Heart medals for battlefield injuries.

Wayne Reynolds, of Athens, was reelected to serve his sixth two-year term as VVA’s National Treasurer. A U.S. Army veteran, Reynolds served in Vietnam in 1968-1969 with the 95th Evacuation Hospital and the 22nd Surgical Hospital.

In addition, 19 National Board of Directors were elected: 10 at-large and nine regional. The at-large directors are Dottie Barickman, Charlie Hobbs, Ken Holybee, Gumersindo Gomez Dennis Howland, Richard Lindbeck, Charlie Montgomery, Dan Stenvold , Steve Williams, and Sandie Wilson.

The nine regional directors elected to serve a 2023-2025 term are: Region 1, Justin Lantini; Region 2, Ted Wilkinson; Region 3, Rossie Nance; Region 4, Spence Davis; Region 5, John Riling; Region 6, John Margowski; Region 7, Terry Courville; Region 8, Francisco Ivarra; and Region 9, Dick Southern.