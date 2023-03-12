ENTERPRISE — Young men committed to raising awareness of and funds for veterans who suffer from the effects of war began walking 128.3 miles from Troy University to Pier Park in Panama City Beach, Fla., Friday morning.

Ten hours later, some 34 members of Troy University’s Kappa Beta Chapter of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity congregated at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church on Boy Scout Road here for warm showers, ice cold foot soaks, a home cooked meal and a place to sleep after a welcome from Pastor Matt Jordan and the Cook Team at the oldest United Methodist Church in Coffee County.

Also greeting the walkers and their support crew after the first of their six-day foot march to the Emerald Coast were Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Robert Green, Gulf War Prisoner of War retired Army First Sgt. Daniel J. Stamaris, and Jeep Sullivan whose Bonifay, Fla., based-ministry includes orchestrating hunting excursions, fishing trips and other outdoor adventures for veterans suffering mentally, physically and spiritually from the effects of war.

Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures has been the beneficiary of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity’s annual fundraising walk to the ocean for several years. “There is so much else these young men could be doing on their Spring break,” said Green, as he surveyed the young men filling the Christian Life Center transformed into a dormitory with cots and dining tables to accommodate the fraternity brothers gathering at the end of the first 28 miles.

Statistics indicate that 22 United States veterans die each day by suicide, Green said. “Sullivan’s ministry gives veterans an avenue of release and expression through hunting excursions, fishing trips,” he said. “It fills my heart to see what these young men are doing to raise money for this ministry. They are doing something so worthy.”

Sullivan agreed. His Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) ministry offering opportunities in hunting, fishing, and fellowship to veterans and combat wounded military personnel and their families. It is not associated in any way with the Wounded Warrior Project. “Our goal is to facilitate the healing of spirit, soul, and body through outdoor activities at no cost to these heroes,” Sullivan said. “We understand the pain that battle brings not just physically, but also emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

“We know coming home from deployments can be one of the most difficult challenges anyone will face. Veterans are surrounded by people that don’t understand what they’ve experienced, which can feel isolating and lonely,” Sullivan said. “We know the unique challenges wounded veterans face and we strive to customize experiences that cater to those needs while offering an unforgettable experience that will boost their confidence and impact their future forever.

“Our outdoor adventures, coupled with a Christ-centered ministry, seek to address and heal the mental wounds related to combat, particularly those wounds related to PTSD,” he added.

The Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity has supported Sullivan’s Outdoor Adventures for several years, said Hard Walk 2023 Director Chip Faircloth, a TU physics major who served last year as assistant director. “The walk began as a personal challenge for some of the brothers and it has evolved into our philanthropy project,” he said. “Jeep is responsible for orchestrating hunting excursions, fishing trips, and other outdoor adventures for veterans who suffer from the effects of war and because we believe in this cause, we dedicate our Spring Break to walk 128.3 miles, to raise awareness and funds for the healing of the veterans who fight to defend the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Stamaris thanked the fraternity for their fundraising. “My greatest hope is that by sharing my story with you, it will inspire you to keep doing what you are doing because you are making a difference,” he said.

Stamaris became a prisoner of war during the Gulf War in 1991 after the UH-60 Black Hawk he was in was shot down while on a mission to rescue a downed Air Force F-16 pilot. One surviving crew member died in a gun battle with Iraqis after the helicopter hit the ground at about 150 miles per hour, leaving Stamaris the sole survivor. With a broken foot and ankle, a shattered femur, broken pelvis and broken ribs among his injuries, Stamaris was taken into custody. “To this day I live with pain on a daily basis,” he told the fraternity. “But I was alive.”

Stamaris said that he clearly heard God’s life-saving commands twice during the ordeal. “I said, ‘Yes Lord, whatever your will, so be it,’” he said. “I never gave up and God never gave up on me.

“Every one of us is right here in God’s palm. There is always hope and you can go through much more than you ever think you can,” Stamaris said. “As you continue your journey, I have faith in you and thank you for what you are doing for veterans.”

“The church should be a place where we can honor and support our military and those who want to do something to support them, especially these college students always willing to walk to raise funds for the ministry that supports wounded veterans,” Jordan said. “We had the opportunity and we jumped on it. Our church loves to help and serve.”

And “help and serve” is exactly what the Wesley Chapel UMC Cook Team, comprised of Cindy Dunaway, Chris Wiggins, Joy and Gibby McCormick, and Regena and Jerry Mack, did. Dinner preparations at the church began four hours in advance of their guests’ arrival. “We do two fundraising barbecues every year,” said Dunaway. “In the fall, the beneficiary is the Methodist Children’s Home, and, in the spring, it is to benefit programs for our church youth and children. So we also have a supply of pork and chicken barbecue and our homemade barbecue sauce to share with the walkers."

Some 70 baked potatoes loaded with barbecue, several pounds of spaghetti and gallons of tea were consumed by the walkers Friday night. Their breakfast at the start of Saturday’s trek was provided by Bethany Baptist Church members. “When Matt asked us to do this, we told him we were ‘all in,’” Dunaway said. “Being available to serve is what we do.”

When the walkers arrive at the pier in Pier Park a check presentation will be made to Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures. In excess of $100,000 is expected to be raised by the chapter to support the mission provided to wounded veterans. Last year the fraternity raised $125,000.