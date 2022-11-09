 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Walk-in flu vaccination cinic for TRICARE beneficiaries

  • Updated
  • 0
Flu shot
Business Wire photo

FORT RUCKER– Lyster Army Health Clinic will host a flu vaccination walk-in clinic for TRICARE beneficiaries ages 18 and over on Monday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

With the COVID-19 pandemic still prominent in the area, residents are encouraged to get their flu vaccination as soon as it becomes available for their age group. It takes the body about two weeks to build antibodies against the influenza virus after vaccination, which is why getting the flu shot early is ideal.

Beneficiaries can also find a local pharmacy that offers the Flu Vaccine by searching by zip code at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

To stay up to date on services follow the Lyster Army Health Clinic Facebook page or visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva teen in KKK costume arrested in Halloween party stabbing

Geneva County authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a stabbing at a Halloween party reportedly prompted by a Ku Klux Klan costume. WDHN is reporting that Michael Harrison Barrett, 18, a senior at Slocomb High School, has been charged with first-degree assault. More arrests could follow, authorities said. Attempts to contact Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms were not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Man has 'brush with death' after metal beam smashed into windshield on highway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert