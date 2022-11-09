Walk-in flu vaccination cinic for TRICARE beneficiaries

FORT RUCKER– Lyster Army Health Clinic will host a flu vaccination walk-in clinic for TRICARE beneficiaries ages 18 and over on Monday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still prominent in the area, residents are encouraged to get their flu vaccination as soon as it becomes available for their age group. It takes the body about two weeks to build antibodies against the influenza virus after vaccination, which is why getting the flu shot early is ideal.
Beneficiaries can also find a local pharmacy that offers the Flu Vaccine by searching by zip code at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.
To stay up to date on services follow the Lyster Army Health Clinic Facebook page or visit https://lyster.tricare.mil/.