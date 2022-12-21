Warming stations will open Friday across the Wiregrass as bitter temperatures arrive

Several warming stations in the Wiregrass area are opening after reports from emergency management agency officials of bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds, and dangerous wind chills expected after a strong arctic front moves through on Thursday night or Friday morning.

As of Wednesday, a hard freeze watch is in effect for Coffee, Dale, and Geneva counties for Friday morning. A hard freeze watch is in effect for the entire Wiregrass area Friday night through Sunday.

Wiregrass 2-1-1 Executive Director David Duke said his agency has a list of warming stations in the area opening but that citizens are encouraged to visit the Wiregrass 2-1-1 Facebook page as updated information will be posted there as soon as the information is available.

The First Baptist Church Dothan, on 300 West Main St., with support from the community, will host a warming station in the Family Life Center directly behind the church opening Friday at 7 a.m. for the homeless and those who are unsheltered.

Duke said the warming station will remain open until Monday morning at 7. Sign-in will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. People must sign in by 9 p.m. each evening to stay the night. Once signed in for the night, if a person leaves, they cannot be re-admitted. Dinner, snacks, and a warm place to stay will be provided. The warming station will operate from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Duke said that volunteers for four-hour shifts beginning at 7 a.m. each day at the First Baptist Church Dothan warming station are needed. Those interested in volunteering should call (334) 500-3835 and leave a message.

Duke said that donations to the First Baptist Church Dothan of snack-type items, bottled water, sodas, individually packed drinks, ready to eat meals, soups and sandwiches will be much appreciated. Pillows, coats, and hygiene items are also appreciated and can be dropped off beginning 7 a.m. Friday.

In Coffee County, those needing shelter from the weekend weather may go to the Christian Mission Center at 231Geneva Highway in Enterprise. If there is no vacancy at the mission site, a motel voucher for the evening can be provided. Those with no transportation are asked to call the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-1211.

In the Geneva County town of Hartford, protection from cold temperatures will be on an “as-needed” basis. Requests for shelter should be directed to the Hartford Police Department at (334) 588-2222.

In Henry County, residents requiring assistance related to sheltering for the forecast arctic weather can contact Henry County Dispatch at (334) 693-2222. The operator will obtain the appropriate information, notify EMA, and arrangements will be made for placement at an appropriate shelter.