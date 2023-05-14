Wallace Community College – Dothan conferred degrees and certificates May 10 during the Spring 2023 Commencement Exercises at the Dothan Civic Center. The college held two ceremonies, at 10 a.m. and 2 pm.

Velma Tribue offered the keynote address at both ceremonies. Tribue was State Farm’s first African American agent in the Wiregrass. During her 32 years in the insurance business, Tribue received multiple State Farm national awards for her business achievements. She is a graduate of Leadership Alabama, and in 2008 became the first African American to serve as chair of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Dothan By Design.

Tribue has served on state, regional and local boards including the Alabama A&M University Board of Trustees. In 2018, Tribue became the first female African American to be inducted into the prestigious Dothan Business Hall of Fame.

WCCD graduate Jammie Sanchez was the recipient of the 2023 President’s Award. Sanchez served as president of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Hermanos y Hermanas Unidos student organization. She was a member of the Leadership Development Cohort and served as a Diplomat.

Sanchez volunteered for many local charitable organizations in addition to achieving high scholastic marks. Sanchez was named to the Wallace Dean’s List and was selected to the prestigious All-Alabama Academic Team. She also received the Alabama Community College Presidential Scholarship to both the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama Birmingham.

Sanchez plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall to major in nursing, with a goal to become a Family Nurse Practitioner.

Shawanda Vickers was recognized as the Wallace Campus in Dothan Alumnus of the Year at the 10 a.m. ceremony. Vickers is the owner of Shoo-Cosmetics.

Clay Hagler was recognized as the Sparks Campus in Eufaula Alumnus of the Year at the 2 p.m. ceremony. Hagler is the owner of Hagler Heating and Cooling.