Nursing students at Wallace Community College-Dothan once again achieved outstanding pass rates on their National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses exam for 2022.

According to a press release, the 152 nurses who graduated from the program last year achieved a 95.39% pass rate. That mark was the second highest in the Alabama Community College System for 2022.

“Our Associate Degree Nursing program, along with each other program within the Health Sciences, aims to produce graduates who are highly qualified and able to step into the healthcare roles they seek to assume,” Kathy Buntin, the WCCD Health Sciences Associate Dean, said “A program’s graduate pass rates should be a major factor in choosing a nursing program in which one wants to enroll, and the 2022 pass rate of the ADN program at Wallace exemplifies a quality that stands above others."

"Nationwide, first-time and total pass rates for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) have fallen to their lowest points in the last 10 years, but we are so very proud of the performance of our ADN graduates, both on their licensure exam and in the roles they play at our healthcare facilities.”

Due to the high scores, the Alabama Board of Nursing praised WCCD administration, faculty, and staff for maintaining high standards in nursing education. Last year's statewide pass rate for all associate degree programs was 88.86%.

WCCD saw a 3.08% increase in the pass rate when compared to the 2021 ADN pass rate which was 92.31%.

“This remarkable success has not been easily earned but with the dedicated faculty of the Associate Degree Nursing program and the students that are driven to learn to provide excellent, quality care to their patients, this milestone has been achieved,” Dr. Jacqueline Spivey, the WCCD Division Director, for Associate Degree Nursing, said. “Our graduates are aware that nursing is a place that you can learn every day. It is also a place where you can make a difference in the lives of your patients with compassion and understanding. Our wonderful faculty prepare these students to face the challenges that they will encounter in nursing and this ever-changing healthcare environment.”

WCCD's associate degree nursing program has been fully accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing since 1978.

For more information about Wallace's nursing program, go to wallace.edu.