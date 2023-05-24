All graduates from this year's EMS paramedic program at Wallace Community College-Dothan passed the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians certification exam on the first attempt.

“I would like to congratulate not only our 2023 Spring graduating cohort on this great achievement, but also I would like to congratulate the entire EMS faculty and staff and extend a special thank you to our community clinical partners and preceptors,” Vincent Feggins, WCCD Allied Health Division Director and EMS Program Director, said in a press release.

“Since the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a huge demand for EMS workers throughout the community and the nation. Wallace Community College aims to meet that demand by utilizing adaptive theory concepts, simulations, and clinical internship within our program, with the goal of providing the community with the best paramedics in the country.”

The goal of the exam is to provide a valid, uniform process to assess the knowledge and skills required for competent practice by EMS professionals throughout their careers. Each graduate has also secured employment upon completion of the program.

WCCD's EMS paramedic program is fully accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs on recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the EMS Professions.

Aside from the paramedic program, WCCD offers Emergency Medical Technician and Advanced Emergency Medical Technician programs. The EMT training is completed in one semester and allows the EMT to start managing both medical and trauma patients. The AMET training also requires one semester and allows those at an EMT level to advance in skill preparation and job opportunities.

The paramedic program requires three additional semesters of training and is combined with degree and certificate required academic courses.

For more information about WCCD's paramedic program, visit wallace.edu or contact Vincent Feggins at vfeggins@wallace.edu or 334-556-2440.