The Alabama Community College System’s top scholars from across the state were recently honored as members of the 2023 All-Alabama Academic Team during a recognition program.

Wallace Community College-Dothan students Jammie Sanchez, Slocomb, and Natalia Lara-Trejo, Union Springs, were selected to the 2023 Team.

“Each year it is an honor to help celebrate the accomplishments of our students. Jammie and Natalia have distinguished themselves as accomplished scholars and campus leaders,” said Daymesha Reed, WCCD Student Life Coordinator. “Through determination and discipline, they have reached levels of success they probably thought not possible. We applaud their success and good work on our college campus.”

The All-Alabama students were selected from their colleges by members of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for the students’ demonstration of academic excellence and intellectual rigor, leadership and service, and for a commitment to extending their education beyond the classroom to benefit society.

The All-Alabama Academic Team recognition program was founded in 1995 to complement the All-USA Academic Team Program that is sponsored by USA Today, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, and the American Association of Community Colleges.