Academic teams from local high schools will put their knowledge to the test by facing off in this year's Scholars' Bowl competition on March 17 at Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD).

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon in WCCD's Cherry Hall.

Teams will compete for first, second, and third place trophies and the highest scoring student will receive an award. If the student is a senior, they will receive a scholarship from WCCD.

Schools competing in the event include Dothan High, Houston County, Ashford, Providence, Northside, Abbeville Christian Academy, and Geneva County.