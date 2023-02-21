Wallace Community College-Dothan announced on Tuesday that the Fine Arts Department will hold its annual Spring Showcase on Thursday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at the Bencze Theatre located on the Dothan campus.

The Wallace Instrumental Ensemble, Wallace Concert Choir, and the Wallace Sound will perform during the showcase. Some songs that will be performed include hits such as "Blame it on the Boogie," and Lady Gaga's "Rain on Me."

“We are excited for the concert choir, instrumental ensemble and the Wallace Sound to perform their spring showcase as a culmination of a wonderful year of music-making!” Cameron Weiler, WCCD's Choral Director, said. “You do not want to miss this awesome evening of entertainment!”

Tickets for the Showcase go on sale March 1 and can be purchased for $5 at wallace.edu or at the Bencze Theatre box office one hour before the show starts.

For more information about the Spring Showcase, contact Savannah Granberry at sgranberry@wallace.edu or by phone at 334-556-2314.