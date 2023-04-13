City of Dothan employees had the opportunity to learn all about the ins and outs of fiber optic technology through a two-day training session at Wallace Community College-Dothan.

"I'm extremely excited to kick this off," Josh Byars, the instructor for the course and a fiber technician at FlashFiber, said. "I've been working in this field for about 20 years and something like this wasn't available when I first started. It's great to see that this is available now to help give these guys a head start."

Employees from the city's public engineering and information technology departments, as well as a handful of employees from Dothan Utilites, descended on the campus' community enrichment center Tuesday and Wednesday for the class.

This two-day class was started by the Alabama Community College System's Innovation Center as part of its Skills for Success program which launched in 2022.

Throughout the session, attendees learned about different types of fiber, ways to terminate fiber, how to fusion splice the cable, and how to troubleshoot and fix any issues that may arise.

Julie Frizzell, director of ACCS' Innovation Center, said the idea for the training program came to be after demand for fiber optic technicians grew.

"We know there is a huge need for fiber to be expanded throughout our state," Frizzell said. "We want to ensure that the workforce is there and trained to be able to install and bring the fiber to the homes of many of our Alabamians who are without internet service right now."

The training was developed for the community college system and WCCD served as the pilot for the program. Joe Johnson, the head of workforce development at WCCD, said it took several months for the program to come together.

"We've been working on it with the Innovation Center for about a year now," Johnson said. "Wallace was identified as the lead to develop this course and from there, we worked with key stakeholders in the state to make sure the content is what it needs to be and to make sure it meets the needs of business and industry."

Once the pilot program is over, those involved will look it over and make any necessary tweaks to it before the training gets offered to the 24 other colleges in the ACCS.

"This is our first iteration of this pilot, and we'll see if everything we've put together is exactly what it needs to be before we roll it out to the entire state," Johnson said.

The training is free of charge and open to anyone who is interested in learning about fiber optics. Due to the need for fiber technicians, the goal of the training is to give people an opportunity to get their foot in the door, Byars said.

"We need people to be able to come out on Day One and actually know what they are doing," Byars said. "These sessions allow people to not be behind and they can quickly go into the field to do some work. There is a dire need for fiber technicians and we're looking for people who might want to learn a trade as opposed to going to a four-year college."

Many employers in the state are ready to hire individuals who are trained in fiber optics.

"We have a lot of exciting opportunities throughout the state," Frizzell said. "Individuals will be able to get into an entry level technician job in the field."